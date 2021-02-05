Carefree driving in winter with the Jeep® 4xe models

A thermometer below zero, adverse weather conditions in the forecast and a slippery road surface: these are the signs that winter is well underway with the many dangers the elements can bring.

The new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology recently introduced to the Jeep® Renegade and Compass 4xe means difficult driving situations can be dealt with in total peace of mind even in the coldest season, whether in or out of the city, on routes that often lead up mountainsides: circumstances when range, battery life and safety are really put to the test.

Featuring hybrid four-wheel drive, the Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe are 4x4 vehicles delivering a carefree winter driving experience on off-road trails as well as in the city.

Compared to variants with an internal combustion engine, the Jeep 4xe models offer improved performance, guaranteeing traction for safe travel on snow and ice.

The combination of an internal combustion engine and an electric motor – on which eAWD traction is based – provides higher torque than a car with a conventional combustion engine.

It also offers the option of high-precision torque adjustments during take-off and while driving off-road on the most challenging terrain, when a low transmission ratio is required.