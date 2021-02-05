2021 Toyota Highlander Design Preview

The new Toyota Highlander starts at prices from 53,250 euros in Germany.

The 4.95 meter long family SUV comes with seven seats as well as hybrid and all-wheel drive as standard.

Customers can choose from three equipment lines and extensive accessories for further customization.

The Business Edition as an entry-level version already offers many amenities: In addition to heated and electrically adjustable front seats, there are also 18-inch alloy wheels, parabolic LED headlights with automatic high beam, tinted rear and rear side windows from the B-pillar, a reversing camera, an infotainment system with an eight-inch display and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless charging cradle for smartphones as standard equipment.