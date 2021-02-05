2021 Renault KIGER - Reveal film

Born from the cooperation between Renault's French and Indian Design divisions, the Kiger show car is an SUV with an adventurous look exuding an attractive energy that catches both the eye and the mind.

With its DNA it is predestined for the urban jungle as well as the great outdoors.

At first glance, the Kiger show car stands out with its sculpted bonnet, slender windscreen and a semi-floating roof with a roof rack.

On both sides, the tapered mirrors have been designed like airplane wings.

At the rear, the roof drop is topped by a spoiler, giving the vehicle a very airy look.

The lower section is more muscular and stockier, resting on four 19-inch wheels framed by large square arches that give strength to the exterior styling.

The 210-mm ground clearance with reinforced lower flaps and prominent shoulders confirm the escape spirit of the SUV.

The sporty side is accentuated by the dual centrally located exhaust tailpipes and the honeycomb patterns distributed around the vehicle.