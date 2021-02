A peek into Bandra’s Portuguese past

The Portuguese gave up the islands of Bombay to the English in 1661, as part of the dowry of Princess Catherine of Braganza when she wed England’s Charles II.

But they retained their hold on the rest of the region.

And today, 360 years later, that legacy thrives in plain sight in Bandra.

It’s in structures, people, cultures, even trees – and makes up the very essence of Bandra today.