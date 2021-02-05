Legacies S03E04 Hold On Tight

Legacies 3x04 "Hold On Tight" Season 3 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - WELCOME TO TEAM MONSTER - The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer's (guest star Ben Geurens) next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for.

Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan (Leo Howard) reminds Josie (Kaylee Bryant) why she doesn't trust herself with magic.

Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#304).

Original airdate 2/11/2021.