Salman Khan speaks up on the farmers' protest for the first time | Oneindia News

Salman Khan speaks up on the farmers' protest for the first time

Actor Salman Khan is among the latest Bollywood celebrities to react to the ongoing protests by farmers against the three farm laws.

The actor said whatever was the correct thing to do, should be done.

The issue picked up steam after international music star Rihanna and Swedish teen environment activist Greta Thunberg threw their weight behind the farmers.

He was quoted as saying: "The right thing should be done.

The most correct thing should be done.

The most noble thing should be done.

