James Cleverly: UK helping identify new coronavirus strains around the world

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast.Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said that the UK’s genomic research programmes allow ministers to “adapt our list of high-risk countries much more quickly”.“The UK has one of the global leading genomic research programmes and actually, because of that, we have a unique offer to the world which is helping scientists around the world identify quickly new strains,” he told BBC Breakfast.“So that we know where new variations of coronavirus are developing in the world more quickly than we have done up until now.“That will help us to adapt our list of high-risk countries much more quickly and much more responsibly than we have done in the past.”