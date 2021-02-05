Deadly crash, chemical spill close I-80/90 toll road in LaGrange County

Now.

3 good evening i'm chris mullooly.

Thanks for joining us.breaking news coming into our newsroom in the last ten minutes.interstate 80 in lagrange county near howe indiana is closed both ways after a crash.what we know right now is one victim is dead...and because of the crash... a chemical spill is requiring an evacuation of the area.we're not sure what chemicals are involved or how bad the spill is.all traffic is benig diverted towards indiana state road nine and i- 69.this is a hazmat situation and r-m-s crews will handle the clean up.we'll update this on air and online if we have any more information.