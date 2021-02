Indiana could increase its cigarette tax for the first time in more than a decade and impose a new state tax on vaping liquids under a proposal taken up Monday by state lawmakers.

To the pandemic.

Indiana lawmakers are pushing a proposal to raise the state's cigarette tax...the new measure will direct 40 percent of the tax toward medicaid reimbusements for health care providers.the original proposal would drop the revenue into the state's general fund and pension programs.its an estimated 290 million dollars a year.the new proposal adds 1 dollar to the state's current 99.5 cent per pack tax... and 39 percent tax on liquids from e cigarettes.