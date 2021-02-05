Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 633,690; 11,231 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health said, "Today's total deaths includes 1,507 historical deaths identified through an audit of 2020 and 2021 COVID death records and test results."

Taking a look at covid numbers in the state.the state department of health reporting two thousand four hundred and three new cases and 37 new deaths.the total positive cases is over 633 thousand and deaths are now 11 thousand two hundred and 31.the 37 new deaths don't show the 15 hundred and 7 historical deaths the state department of health identified through an audit.the positivity rate is seven point five percent.

30 percent of i-c-u beds and 78 percent of ventilators are available.

Now to our region where we have 196 new deaths to report ... many of them from that audit that added 15-hundred deaths to the state rolls.

According to the state department of health ... 28 new deaths added in allen county and 138 new cases.

8 deaths and 12 cases in adams county.15 new cases in dekalb county32 cases and 8 deaths in huntington9 new cases and 3 deaths in jay county.

15 cases and 11 deaths in noble county.8 new cases in paulding.

13 cases and 7 deaths in steuben.16 cases in van wert.9 cases and 17 deaths in wabash.

11 cases and 11 deaths in wells.and 13 cases and 8 deaths in whitley.