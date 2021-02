'Sorry Sharapova', says Kerala after Tendulkar's tweet | Oneindia News

Remember tennis star Maria Sharapova once said she did not know who Sachin Tendulkar was and faced heavy trolling for her ignorance.

Now, scores of Keralites are using the hashtag sorry Sharapova to apologise to the sportswoman for trollig her in 2015 after Sachin Tendulakr's tweet backing the Centre on farmers protests upset them.

#SorrySharapova #MariaSharapova #SachinTendulkar