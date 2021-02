How does our solar system look like from 250 million Km away | Oneindia News

Incase you have ever wondered How would planet Earth look like from 250.6 million kilometers away.

You can know now.

For the first time, the joint efforts of multiple space agencies have enabled us to catch a rare glimpse of our solar system from the vicinity of the sun.

The credit goes to three different solar missions NASA's Parker Solar Probe, NASA's Solar and Terrestrial Relations Observatory and ESA (European Space Agency) and NASA's Solar Orbiter.

