Redevelopment of New Delhi Station could start before year-end: RLDA Vice Chairman

Indian Railways is planning to redevelop the New Delhi Railway Station with state-of-the-art facilities which will include dedicated concourse, hotels, shopping mall among other amenities.

Ved Prakash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of RLDA (Railway Land Development Authority), told ANI that the redevelopment of the station will be done under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model and is expected to start before the year end.

Dudeja informed that since the redevelopment is taking place through PPP, the project will be cost-neutral for the Railways which will leverage its large swathe of lands near the station.

Dudeja further said the redevelopment, according to Railways, is expected to complete in four years.