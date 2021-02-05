Fundraiser honors Penelope Grace; helps local shelter

The fundraiser aims to raise at least $5,000 for Natalie's Second Chance.

Lights.

Sirens.

Tragedy.

This is what the 1400 block of grove street looked like back on april 15-th of 20-20.

"our dogs are like family members to us.

So there's a huge void there where penelope and her sister aren't."

Penelope grace and her sister harper scout both passed in the fire.

It's something that's weighed heavily on julie camp's mind.

"it's been a really rough year&just getting over having the arson fire happen."

You may recognize penelope grace.

She's a bit of a local celebrity.

"we used to take her to events up at purdue.

There was one event we went to.

We were just walking through the co-rec and some people were like "hey, p!

What's up?"

Definitely well-known up there."

Penelope grace even had a pretty popular best friend.

Former purdue center and dog lover, matt haarms. "he showed up and tried it out.

Then he started coming every time after a game."

Penelope also worked as the shelter ambassador for natalie's second chance.

Now, camp wants to give back to the shelter in penelope's name.

She hopes to raise at least 5-thousand dollars.

"it's bittersweet.

I'd rather have them here.

But it's a nice way to honor the dogs and their contribution to the shelter."

Director for natalie's second chance saundra rice says this fundraiser means the world.

"this fundraiser in memory of penelope will definitely help with the supply part of it.

The meds that the dogs need&any surgery."

It goes to show that even out of tragedy, a positive message can be shared.

The folks at natalie's could use your help.

