Lafayette man dies of heart attack at gym, brought back to life by bystanders

Mentioned earlier, it is american heart month.

Today and every friday, we're bringing you the latest on heart health awareness.

This morning's story is one you'll have to hear to believe.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio to share how one lafayette officer got a second chance at life.

Micah?

This is a story about what can happen when you're at the right place at the right time.

Lafayette police officer michael mciver had a deadly heart attack last month.

But thanks to a crazy coincidence, he's alive and able to share his story of survival.

Mm: when i got on the treadmill i started my run off and it was just an easy run that day it wasn't anything big.

I did about three miles on the treadmill.

M: a pretty typicawork out for officer michael mciver.

But something that also became typical was a heavy chest pain that would arise while he ran.

Mm: i hike usual about a quarter mile into it, i would get a chest pain and this had been happening since probably about march of last year.

M: he said the pain would on-set during the middle of his run then eventually subside.

He didn't believe it was anything serious so he never got it ed out.

But on january 7th -- the chest pain, became deadly.

Mm: as i'm doing the cool down i started to feel myself getting very light headed, very dizzy.

I'd stepped off the belt and that's the last thing i remember at that point.

Nat rn: i thought i heard a thump and i looked over and saw somebody on the back of the treadmill.

M: that thump was mciver falling as he suffered from a heart attack.

He was dead for several seconds before people at the gym started giving cpr.

One person was mike madson -- who used an a-e-d to shock him back to life.

Rn: i did maybe 10 seconds of compressions and mike woke back up, started talking to us a little bit, was a little out of sorts but started talking to us.

M: coincidently madson is a registered nurse (specializing( in heart health at franciscan hospital.

That day he just so happened to get off work early and decided to head to the gym.

These string of events ultimately ended up saving mciver's life.

Mm: truly it was a blessing, i mean it was -- it was meant to be on that part.

Nat: mciver stretching vid( i've always been, i say 'hyper.'

M: mciver has stayed quite active in his adult life.

He has no underlying conditions and heart issues don't run in his family.

Now he's using his experience to bring awareness to the importance of not ignoring your body when something feels wrong.

Mm: it doesn't matter whether or not you've ever had a heart problem.

Go get checked out.

M: now mciver is working to regain his heart strength -- and reflecting on the life long connections he'll have with the individuals who saved his life.

Mm: i've got three new heroes from this whole thing i can tell you that.

Those three brought me back, did what they did as quick as they did it and brought me back.

Franciscan health has several services to help promote heart health.

The hospital offers heart scans to patients -- which can detect early signs of heart issues.

Head to our website to learn more on that and the other life- saving tools they offer.

