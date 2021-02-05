VOSOT Lafayette man dies of heart attack at gym, bystanders use CPR to bring him back to life

Mentioned, it is american heart month.

To celebrate, news 18 is bringing you a story every friday focusing on heart health awareness.

Today we're learning what can happen when you ignore your heart issue symptoms. news 18's micah upshaw is here in the studio to explain.

Micah?

For one lafayette man -- ignoring the signs of his heart problem became deadly.

And he only survived his heart attack because he just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Michael mciver is a detective on the lafayette police department.

For almost year - he started noticing a heavy chest pain that would on-set while he'd go on runs.

It typically went away after a while so he never thought to get it checked out.

But last month, that chest pain became deadly while he was running at the gym.

He had a heart attack and was dead for several seconds before being shocked back to life.

The person who administered that cpr just so happened to be a franciscan health nurse who specializes in heart health.

Mciver is grateful to be alive to tell the story.

You don't know when, you don't know where, you don't know if you're going to be the one but do what you can to prevent it because had this happened another time my family would out me, my wife would be out a husband, kids would be out a father si i'm very fortunate on that.

Mciver has stayed quite active in his adult life.

He has no underlying conditions and heart issues don't run in his family.

Now he's spending his days recovering and reflecting on the life long connection he'll have with the individuals who saved his life.

Franciscan health is offering a heart scan -- which can help early detect signs of heart issues.

You can learn more about that on our website wlfi.com.

But stay tuned because later in the newscast we'll hear from the nurse who helped save mciver's life.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Thank you, micah.