In Rockcastle County, the Brodhead Fire Department is hosting a chili supper fundraiser Friday.
Brodhead Chili GMK 020521
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 3 views
Homes.
#### this is the season, for a good bowl of chili.
In rockcastle county..
The brodhead fire department, is hosting a chilli super fundraiser today!
According to the fire deparment..
You can pick up a bowl of homemade chili, a peanut butter sandwich, drink, and dessert for only six dollars.
Curbside pickup and limited dine-in seating will also be available.
Time is... coming up