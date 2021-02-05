Doctors advise against spring break travel

Mayo Clinic doctors say 80% of the population isn't protected by the vaccine or antibodies so that's part of the reason they're advising against spring break trips.

Should delay with spring break for students right around the corner... health officials are coming out with new recommendatio ns before you plan a trip.

While going somewhere warm might sound nice, doctors at mayo clinic want you to think twice.

Even with vaccines underway and more coming soon... health officials recommend you stay home the next few months.

Medical experts are still learning about these strains.

But what they do know is some of them are transmitted easier and could possibly "we don't know what the impact of travel is going to be of travel.

"*19 from other countries and bring it back to the u.s."

"*19 from other countries and bring it back to the u.s."

"** says if you must travel... it's recommended you get tested for covid

"*19 before your trip and again when you get home.

It's also a good idea to stay up to date with any travel