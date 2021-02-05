Teacher of the Week: Kari Broughton 2/5/2021

Kari Broughton from Jessamine County Early Learning Village talks about the challenges and rewards of teaching preschoolers online.

Kari broughton: if you've ever been to our building, it's very kid friendly, even the toilets are tiny.

If you've ever been around a toddler for any amount of time, you know getting them to sit still can be a challenge.

Broughton: it's definitely a challenge.

Now imagine trying to get them to sit still through a computer screen.

Broughton: if you would have told me after i graduated 10 years ago that id be teaching pre k through a computer i wouldn't have believed you.

If you had told me that they'd be thriving, id say youre crazy, but kids are resilient.

That's where kari thrives... she was nominate to be our teacher of the week 4 times, because of the way she makes the kids feel loved and connected despite the barrier of not being together in person.

Broughton: sometimes it feels like i'm not doing enough, so it's nice to hear that i'm making an impact in some way.

If you know an educator like ms. broughton who is making in impact in the lives of children.

