CM Shivraj launches 12 water supply schemes worth Rs 225 crore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on February 05 launched 12 water supply schemes worth Rs 225 crore in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister also laid virtual foundation for another 7 schemes which will cost Rs 142 crore.

All the 19 schemes are of urban bodies and will benefit the people of Bhopal.