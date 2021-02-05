The Tennessee Aquarium brings "Into America's Wild 3D" to the IMAX starting February 12th.

Let's just ... welcome back online.

We are not in the telling you more about imac elements pointedly coming up later this month and will be talking to the person that was featured in the film and joinin us now is jennifer davis, stephen and tell us all abound in the americas.

While reading day.

How are you ... me as well.

I thank you for joining us on the broadcast.

First of all, let's talk a little bit about your adventure now you went for miles and miles of long-distance trails right here in the tennessee on north carolina area tell a little bit about some of your.

Yeah, i went hiking after college and then i in all 50 d if i come thick, then on and a lot of the long long trail that actually done the entire appalachian trail three time in the southern latin ... while let's talk a little bit about the film before we get into more about your endurance you have done it on, tell us a little bit about what we can act from the film what we can see ... well america file.

You know you're here to get the fork headed, and if you just a beautiful path in america and read then and skill on how to get outside and felt important then and now even worked out because the all day diet, a fact that we've gone through the country with pandemic and struggling with mental and emotional health and cannot sen a really more important now tha ever to get outside and if it is really going to make went to get outside and maybe help you plan to visit her future.

It answers the struggle.

As you know, i mean her fatigue and there is the bears.

If the wildlife and strength, he elected to and your four-year-old figures and how i really love about the trail and it is a metaphor for life and never so many low point out there.

There is anything right not i can keep going and can't make it to the top mountain and there been so powerful about even when you feel like it's an ugly ugly crawl putting one's put in front of the others to chill out a lot recently.

Even off the trail and i saw seven beautiful things linger on the trail as their ethics out in your mind before you resume ... the wildlife in the back nuisance animal on city be able to wife's a black bear from a safe distance in there so grateful and strong and not as really special and i love the salamanders we have done in the southern appalachian my nine to get a great stream to look for little critters.

And when you allow our forest are really rich you canadian thinking any and animal encounters.

I really basso lately.

I just noticed your sign.

They are your sentiments brace and how many working mom down there and i'm glad he can join us also on anything proud of her what she has accomplished as well.

If th element behind max theater can take in the appointment out the chattanooga at the aquarium and you can go online or call and get your take back really is something that we need right now.

Not only for entertainment back to make you feel good and give you an idea for you so much for joining us today and give u a information about the comment i definitely out pointing at.

Congratulations on all your accomplishments.

They are if you would like more information on energy is our website.com or if you have something like a