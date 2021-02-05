Skip to main content
Thursday, February 11, 2021

One person hurt in crash on Interstate 70

One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 Thursday evening.

One man is recovering tonight... that's after a crash on interstate-70.

It happened earlier today in clay county, indiana near the putnam county line.

Indiana state police say traffic had slowed due to rain.

Drivers were using their hazard lights.

They say the driver of a 20-17 chevy didn't see those lights and didn't slow down.

He wound up swerving to avoid hitting a car and flipped his vehicle.

Police say good samaritans were able to give him life-saving first aid.

He was taken to regional hospital in terre haute for treatment.

