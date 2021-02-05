Moment of the police operation that ended up with the gang dismantled. ( Newsflash)

A huge anti-fraud operation has ended in the arrest of 105 people accused of scamming nearly GBP 11 million using pre-authorised cards from fake companies in the United States.The criminal organisation leased a hotel business and established themselves in the town of Miajadas in the province of Caceres in the south-western Spanish community of Extremadura.(Newsflash)