Feeling 'very special': England skipper Root after scoring century in his 100th Test match

Joe Root and Dom Sibley put England in control of the first Test, forming a stunning 200-run partnership on the opening day of the match against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 05.

While addressing post-match press conference, England skipper Root said scored 100 on my 100th test match, feeling "very special".

At stumps, England's score read 263/3, with Root playing on 128 runs.

However, India ended the day on a high as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sibley (87) in the 90th over.