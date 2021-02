Rakesh Tikait: No chakka jam in Delhi, UP & Uttarakhand | Oneindia News

Farmers are going to organise a chakka jam tomorrow that is February 6th in all parts of the country but they have decided to skip Delhi and even Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand this time.

Speaking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait stressed that there would be no demonstration in Delhi and also denied the possibility of any violence during the chakka jam tomorrow.

