Mountain View Hospital announces expansion for 25th anniversary

As Mountain View Hospital celebrates its 25th anniversary, the hospital also announced an expansion of its emergency room and a patient tower.

ALSO ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION OFITS EMERGENCY ROOM AND APATIENT TOWER.THE EXPANSION WILL INCLUDE AFIVE- STORY PATIENT TOWER.AND WILL INCLUDE ADDITIONAL E-RSPACE.64 PATIENT BEDS WILL BE ADDEDTO THE HOSPITAL'S CURRENT -4-HUNDRED -25- BEDS.AND 20 BEDS AND BAYS WILL BEADDED TO THE E-R TREATMENTAREAS.A NEW EDUCATION AND TRAININGCENTER - WILL HELP PEOPLE GET