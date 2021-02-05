Skip to main content
Mountain View Hospital announces expansion for 25th anniversary

As Mountain View Hospital celebrates its 25th anniversary, the hospital also announced an expansion of its emergency room and a patient tower.

The expansion will include a five-story patient tower.

