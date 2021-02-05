Woman in tears after submitting resume with glaring mistake

A woman was left in tears after she realized she made a major mistake upon sending her resume.21-year-old Marissa Sidwell shared a TikTok in which she is seen with tears in her eyes as she pans the camera to her resume.In the clip, Sidwell, who used a template to create her resume, realizes that she forgot to swap out the template photo.The student teacher herself is white while the photo depicts a smiling Black gentleman in scrubs.“You think you’re having a bad day?

I just sent this resume without changing the template picture” she wrote in the TikTok’s caption.The TikTok has since gone viral, receiving over 2.7 million and plenty of amused comments