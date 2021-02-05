Dow Movers: MSFT, JNJ

In early trading on Friday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%.

Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.6%.

Microsoft is showing a gain of 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.2%, and Dow, trading up 1.4% on the day.