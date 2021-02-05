What it takes to be for firefighter ... well that's the big questions they do you have a vehicle firefighter on contract finality by a cheap trainer for eric.

You might want to go try out google durable construction behind a thought about the program for me to somewhere couple weeks into our fire academy and we do because of a pharmacist weeks left over dinner now simulating working in bonds.

This area and lorenzo mcgowan here ... systemic shelter in her hips.

Her and the depth of this is total construction here ... good job lorraine good job lorraine ... you will about whatever firefighters goaded into the also on the hind them.

Five had a much easier time of guys out here yet you have a lot what was spoken.

You may do that in fact there where it is very importan that's what is the lifeline back to 30 to 45 minutes of leaving it for them frustrating to see if they are working in them.

Ideally, some firemen and they can still refresher.

I know this is the person of the two that they actually have a problem) did a little easier honey yeah yeah we we we should've a little bit registers to make it easier for you so you are beholden to kind this morning is this is one of the many things that recruits have to do and how to do it in this heavy heavy gear was not the person has a focus on.

It was heavy.

You know it's a vapor barrier doesn't believe also trust nobody as you work you as you give off heat images builds up inside inside your your ppm specified annual once again thank you me accurate i'm question.

If i have a single for carbonite the pretty hard isaac and have a little out of breath right now guys are relied single