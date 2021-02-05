Herkimer BOCES Pathways Academy goes virtual

The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Pathway Academy is going virtual after two students tested positive for coronavirus.

At the remington complex in ilion will be switching to virtual learning.

This, after two students who were in school on thursday...... went home early and later tested positive for covid-19.

Contact tracing shows a large number of students and staff will be required to quarantine for the next 10 days.

Health officials will take further steps and will directly contact those who were exposed.

If you have any questions.... call 315-867-2023.

All other herkimer boces programs will continue with their regular schedules.

Pathways academy students is now scheduled to return to in-person learning on monday, february 22nd.

The time is ( ).

Coming up... this