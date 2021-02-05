Taste of the NFL 2/5/2021

For $100 you can buy a chance to cook virtually beside Tim Love, Andrew Zimmer and Carla Hall as well as participate in an exclusive chalk talk with some of the world's best athletes, all to help tackle childhood hunger!

And for many of us, the food is just as important as the game, but for one in four children in the us who are food insecure, that sunday is just another day to be hungry.

So to help tackle childhood hunger, taste of the nfl at home is going virtual this year.

Joining us now to tell us how to get involved is alexis glick, the ceo of genyouth and celebrity chef, tim love.

So tell us about the taste of the nfl at home event this year.

Alexis glick: well, as it sounds, at home is the new twist.

This is the 30th year of taste of the nfl, but this is the first time ever that we have created taste of the nfl at home, a live virtual culinary game day experience on super bowl sunday, in which you can cook alongside tim, andrew zimmer, carla hall, and oh, by the way, partake in a exclusive chalk talk with some of the world's best athletes, all on behalf of our nation's kids.

We're working hard at this taste of the nfl to ensure that we can deliver tens of millions of meals through our nation schools, because kids in america right now, one in four are facing hunger, don't know where they're going to get their next meal and that's what this event is all about.

Speaker 1: how does this program help feed america's young people who are in need?

Alexis glick: so essentially what it does is it supports ... at genyouth, our role is to create healthier school communities.

We have a covid-19 emergency school meal delivery fund.

Right now we have well over 10,000 schools that have requested grants for that emergency meal delivery work.

We've supported 10,000 thus far, but right now we have upwards of 40 million in grant requests from our nation's schools.

This effort, you purchasing a $100 ticket at tasteofthenfl.com to cook alongside these great chefs will ensure that we can provide those grants back into the school building so they can provide those emergency meals to kids right now across the country who are truly in desperate need.

The only hunger a kid should face is the hunger to learn, not the hunger in their belly and this is an opportunity for us to address this with folks like the incredible tim love.

Speaker 1: and tell us where we can go for more information, please.

Tim love: go to the tasteofthenfl.com, where you can find a great recipe like these ribs i have right here in front of me.

Sign up and get the ticket.

We'll send you out the list of ingredients and you get to cook with andrew and i, and have a really good time and also make a change.

We appreciate it.

Speaker 1: thank you for joining us today.