Morning Brew: Valentines for Vets, Dontryse Greer 2/5/2021

k 92.9 radio has partnered with the lexington v-a health care system for a program called "valentines for vets!"

They are calling on everyone to create a valentine card for a veteran with a positive message.

The goal is to collect 3,500 handmade cards that include positive and upbeat messages.

Drop them off or mail them to: 838 e.

High street #929 lexington, ky 40502 they will be distributed to veterans on friday, february 11th.

The full details can be found on our website at wtvq.com.

Keeping with the positivity..........this week is national school counseling week.

The week is used to celebrate school counselors for helping students achieve school success and plan for their careers.

Today we highlight paul laurence dunbar high school counselor dontryse greer.

She is a lexington native and a dunbar graduate.

After graduating from west virginia state university, pursuing her masters and starting a life there, dontryse made a decision to come back to lexington to serve students at her former high school.

It takes passion to work with children and we're told that dontryse has that drive and passion to help them thrive and succeed!

And today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is jeannie bellsmith from danville.

You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug & bag of coffee!

