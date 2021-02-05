Attempted Hit-And-Run Suspect

Let's get back to that breaking news.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who lead police on a car chase and eventually ran off into a field off nebo road.

That's between grant and new hope, just west of paint rock river.

Owens cross roads police say during the chase, the suspect attempted to hit a grant police officer!

They believe he could be armed.

In the last few hours, police left the scene and right now they are not searching that area, but as of this morning, the suspect has not been caught.

New hope police tell me they have identified the man they are looking for but are not releasing his identity at this time.

Police say the suspect is a white man and is wearing a black wig, a black top and pink shorts when he was pulled over for that traffic stop.

This all started around 11 last night with that traffic stop.

Police on scene say a grant police officer did shoot at the suspect's car after the suspect tried to hit the officer.

They do not believe the suspect was injured.

Police are issuing warrants for his arrest and other charges could be filed.

We are working to learn what those charges are along with the identity of the suspect.

Right now -- if you have any information, call police.

