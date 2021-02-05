What you need to know: Feb. 5

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb.

As next week.## state lawmakers demanding reform to the employment department.

Efforts to secure the unemployment system against fraud.

Reform proposals include: cross check against incarceration records- expanding educational resources to non english speakers - and requiring future benefit vendors to add chip security technology on issued debit cards.

Happening today- the department of labor is set to release its first monthy job report for 2021... it will detail the unemployment rate... including the number of jobs added or lost last month.

Economists expect roughly 50 thousand jobs created in january.

At least 10.7 million american workers are currently unemployed = that's more than five million abov* pre- pandemic levels.

A push for student loan forgiveness on capitol hill a group of democratic lawmakers held a news conference thursday to introduce their resolution.

It askes the president to forgive 50- thousand- dollars of federal student loan debt for all qualified borrowers.

Experts say such an executive action would cancel*al* debt for 80 percent of federal loan