Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Stripped of House Committee Posts

The vote to remove Representative Greene from her committee assignments was 230 to 199.

Ten Republicans voted with Democrats.

Greene was censured due to racist and xenophobic comments, her connections with right-wing conspiracy theory organization QAnon .

And her endorsement of calls to execute prominent Democratic House members, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The first-term GA representative had been assigned to the House Education and Labor committee, as well as the Budget committee.

It is the first time in the House's modern history that the majority party exercised its power to strip a minority member of their assignments.

The move effectively contains Rep.

Greene from exerting influence on House legislation.

Greene spoke in her own defense before the vote but did not offer an apology for her actions.

I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them and that is absolutely what I regret, Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-GA), via 'The New York Times'.

Republican House members referred to the vote as "dangerous for this institution.”