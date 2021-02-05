Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 5, 2021

California theme parks could reopen with new state legislature

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:27s 0 shares 1 views
California theme parks could reopen with new state legislature
California theme parks could reopen with new state legislature

California theme parks could reopen sooner if the state legislature approves a new proposal.

Right now places like Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Six Flags can only open when their counties are in the yellow zone.

APPROVES A NEW PROPOSAL.RIGHT NOW PLACES LIKEDISNEYLAND, UNIVERSAL STUDIOS,AND SIX FLAGS CAN ONLY OPENWHEN THEIR COUNTIES ARE IN THEYELLOW ZONE.THAT SHOWS A MINIMAL SPREAD OFCOVID-19.THE NEW PLAN WOULD TREAT THEMEPARKS LIKE SMALLER VENUES --ALLOWING THEM TO OPEN IN THEORANGE TIER.THAT MEANS THEY COULD OPERATEDURING MODERATE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.DISNEYLAND CLOSED BACK INMARCH.GETTING IN A VACATION AND A

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like