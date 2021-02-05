California theme parks could reopen with new state legislature

California theme parks could reopen sooner if the state legislature approves a new proposal.
Right now places like Disneyland, Universal Studios, and Six Flags can only open when their counties are in the yellow zone.
There's a new push to reopen theme parks in California. Two state lawmakers are introducing a bill that could make that happen..