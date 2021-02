Hancock: All over-50s should be offered Covid vaccine by May

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes everyone in Covid vaccine priority groups 1-9, including all over 50s, will be offered a jab by May.

He adds hitting the target is subject to vaccine supply, which he described as "the rate-limiting factor".

Report by Jonesia.

