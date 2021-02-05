Daily Dividend Report: MDLZ,CHRW,PEP,UNP,GILD,COF

This dividend is payable on April 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.315 per share of Class A common stock.

Robinson Worldwide, announced that its Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 51 cents per share, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

Robinson has distributed regular dividends for more than twenty-five years.

As of February 4, 2021, there were approximately 133,918,904 shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period.

Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.09 per share from $3.82 per share, which began with the June 2020 payment.

This dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2020 marked the company's 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record February 26, 2021.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 122 consecutive years.

Gilead Sciences, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 4.4% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2021.

The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.