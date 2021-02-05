Casey Affleck Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

Casey Affleck breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'Manchester by the Sea,' 'Gerry,' 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,' 'Gone Baby Gone,' 'Ain't Them Bodies Saints,' 'Out of the Furnace,' 'A Ghost Story,' 'Light of My Life,' 'The Old Man & The Gun,' 'Our Friend' and 'The World to Come.'
GQ
