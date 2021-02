Incarcerated Men At San Quentin Trade Letter With Miami Youth Academy Through Prison Journalism Project

Men at San Quentin Prison participated in a letter exchange with incarcerated 14 to 18-year-olds at Miami Youth Academy.

The exchange has had a profound effect for both parties.

Retired journalist Henry Unger and Yukari Iwatani Kane, the co-founder of the Prison Journalism Project, spoke with CBSN Bay Area's Michelle Griego about setting up the exchange.