Committees were a 'waste of my time' -Greene

After the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to strip Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of two high-profile committee assignments over her incendiary remarks including support for violence against Democrats, Greene said Friday the committees were a "waste of my time."
Self Own: Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks ‘Morons’ in Congress For ‘Giving Someone Like Me Free Time’
Mediaite
