Police say they found a man parked in a car wash parking lot with an illegal gun Sunday.
Illegal gun arrest in Ilion
In his vehicle in ilion.
Ilion police say they were investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of soapy d's car wash on east main street and found 34-year- old joshua smith with a loaded gun.
Smith is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a certain ammunition feeding devices.
Smith was remanded to the herkimer county jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bail.
