Electronic billboards installed at important junctions in Srinagar

Under the mission of smart city project, various electronic billboards have been installed in Srinagar city.

These electronic boards are highlighting timely information related to government schemes, weather report, national highway update, ambulance service update and other important information.

Rizwan Khurshid, who is in-charge of Srinagar Smart City Project, said that (Light Emitting Diode) LED billboards have been installed at 10 important junctions in Srinagar City.