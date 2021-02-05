Study Reveals America's Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Bid-on-equipment.com released findings from Google detailing the most popular foods for Sunday's big game.

Even though Americans will eat around 1.4 billion of them, the item is not chicken wings.

According to the analysis, the no.

1 snack is cocktail wieners.

The online marketplace says the food is the most searched across 11 states.

What else are Americans hungry for during the Super Bowl?.

The study also says that the top search in seven states was "seven-layer dip.".

In half a dozen states, it was "buffalo chicken dip.".

Besides dip and meat, Americans also plan on drinking a good amount of alcohol.

In order to recover, 19 percent say they will call out sick from work the day after the game