Ida B. Wells: 5 Things You Didn't Know About the Civil Rights Icon

Journalist.

Suffragist.

Antilynching crusader.

In 1862, Ida B.

Wells was born enslaved in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

In 2020, she won a Pulitzer Prize posthumously.

Ida B.

Wells committed herself to the needs of those who did not have power and a century after her death, Wells's genius is being celebrated in popular culture by politicians, through song, public artwork, and landmarks.

Learn more about her life and legacy in Ida B.

The Queen.