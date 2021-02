Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter reflects on his life

The eldest daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore says he left the world with a powerful message when he passed away on February 2.

Lucy Teixeira described the "amazing energy" her father had throughout his life, while expressing the pain of not being able to be beside him in his final hours.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn