LeBron James Thinks Having an All-Star Game Right Now Is a 'Slap in the Face'

The NBA will reportedly move forward with an All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Many players have expressed their concern over the decision.

James also voiced his frustration after Thursday's game, where he passed Wilt Chamberlain's all-time field goal record.

I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year.

I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game, LeBron James, via CNN.

Short offseason for myself and my teammates.

It was 71 days.

And then coming into this season, we were told that we were not having an All-Star Game, so we'd have a nice little break, LeBron James, via CNN.

So, um, pretty much kind of a slap in the face, LeBron James, via CNN.

James reminded everyone that "we're also still dealing with a pandemic.".

We're still dealing with everything that's been going on, and we're going to bring the whole league into one city that's open?

, LeBron James, via CNN