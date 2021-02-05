Pet of the Week - Lacey

The shelter as we hear from chris maynard come meet lacey.."

I'm chris maynard.

I'm a volunteer with tupelo lee humane society.

And i'm asking for something a little bit different today.

This is lacey.

She's been here the longest of any of the other animals we have at the shelter since last july.

She's really a sweet girl.

And we don't know why she hasn't been adopted.

But kennel life is not agreeing with her and it's made her just a little bit crazy.

The staff is getting her out and letting her visit with them in the in the conference room and she's very calm.

You can see she's potentially a very common sweet dog.

So we're asking for a special foster family who might take her, make her feel comfortable in a home get used to a schedule, no cost to the foster because we provide all of the food and medical care just to give lacey a chance.

So something about that tugs at your heart during these cold days when you could use a little companionship at home or maybe an exercise partner.

Please call us and say about coming to meet lacey.

Our staff can make recommendations on best way to introduce her into your home but she's really a sweet girl.

She's finished heartworm treatment.

Thanks so much and please come meet lacey