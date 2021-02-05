Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 8, 2021

LVMPD looking for gas station stabbing suspect

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:28s 0 shares 1 views
LVMPD looking for gas station stabbing suspect
LVMPD looking for gas station stabbing suspect

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing at a gas station.

It happened near Desert Inn and Valley View.

GAS STATION.IT HAPPENED NEAR DESERT INN ANDVALLEY VIEW.OFFICERS SAY THE GOT A CALLBEFORE TEN THIS MORNING ABOUT APERSON WHO WAS STABBED INSIDETHE BUSINESS.POLICE SAY THEY FOUND A MANWITH STAB WOUNDS AND TOOK HIMTO THE HOPSITAL.HE IS EXPECTED TO BE OKAY.WE WILL BRING YOU UPDATES ONTHIS STORY ON AIR AND ONLINE ATKTNV-DOT- COM.THE RETURN OF THE HAPPIESTPLACE ON EARTH.THE NEW PROPOSED BILL THAT

You might like