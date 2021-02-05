Fiery crash sends one to burn center

It happened Wednesday morning just a mile south of Kentland.

One person to a burn center.

You can see that area on your screen right now.

According to the newton county sheriff's office, a car was sitting in the passing lane of u-s 41.

That's when a pickup truck hit the car from behind.

Officers say the car immediately caught fire.

That's when the driver of the truck, along with good samaritans, pulled the 19 year old from the fiery car.

He was flown to a burn center.

His condition is not known at this time.

